Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Limited in practice Wednesday
Gray (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Gray, expected to serve as a backup to 2018 second-rounder Mike Gesicki, remains day-to-day with a foot injury. If the 28-year-old veteran is unable to suit up for the season-opener against the Titans on Sunday, Gesicki could see a larger snap count during his NFL debut.
