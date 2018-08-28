Gesicki likely will enter the season as Miami's starting tight end, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

The rookie second-round pick combines rare athleticism with solid college production, and his shortcomings as a blocker may not be a huge issue in an Adam Gase offense predicated on short throws. Gesicki only has one catch for 10 yards this preseason, but he did get the starting nod each of the past three weeks. Despite the likelihood of a sizable Week 1 snap count, prospective fantasy owners should approach Gesicki with caution, given the poor track record of production from rookie tight ends in general.

