Gesicki is in line to sign a one-year deal with the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Gesicki's pending deal is worth up to $3.25 million. The 28-year-old is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he caught 29 of his 45 targets for 244 yards and a pair of TDs in 17 regular season games, while working in a New England tight end corps that also included Hunter Henry and Pharaoh Brown. With Cincinnati, it's plausible that Gesicki (who caught 73 passes with Miami in 2021) could see an uptick in targets if he's able to earn steady snaps and develop a strong rapport with QB Joe Burrow.