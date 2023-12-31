Gesicki is expected to serve as the Patriots' top tight end Sunday in Buffalo with Hunter Henry (knee) inactive for the contest, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

While Henry was sidelined for last Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Broncos, Gesicki played two-thirds of New England's snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Gesicki should remain the top tight end once again Week 17 while Pharaoh Brown serves as the No. 2 option, but neither profiles as a reliable fantasy option within the context of a weak New England passing attack.