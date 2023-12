Gesicki caught four of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

The catches and targets both led the Patriots, although the tight end wasn't able to do much with the volume. With Hunter Henry (wrist) sidelined the last two games, Gesicki has produced a modest 6-50-1 line on eight targets, so even if Henry misses New England's season finale in Week 18 against the Jets, Gesicki's fantasy value will be minimal.