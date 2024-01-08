Gesicki finished the 2023 season with 29 catches on 45 targets for 244 yards and two TDs in 17 games.

Gesicki was brought in by the Patriots this past March on a one-year deal to pair with fellow tight end Hunter Henry, essentially replacing Jonnu Smith, who the team had traded to the Falcons. At the time, it seemed as though Gesicki would have a chance to bounce back as a pass-catcher following a subpar 2022 campaign with the Dolphins. However, while working in a time-share that tilted in Henry's favor in a passing attack that struggled to find consistency, Gesicki's fantasy impact was modest. Following a 4-13 effort, the Patriots figure to make plenty of changes this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether the team looks to re-sign Gesicki in the coming months.