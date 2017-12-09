Pouncey (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Patriots.

Pouncey return to practice as a full participant Saturday after being limited earlier in the week to avoid the questionable tag. The 28-year-old sustained the injury against the Broncos in Week 13, but will not miss any game action.

