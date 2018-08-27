Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: On pace to start
Fitzpatrick is expected as the team's starting nickelback, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Fitzpatrick, a rookie selected 11th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, has looked the part of his draft capital this preseason. The 21-year-old is in line to replace Bobby McCain as Miami's starting nickelback and seems capable of playing on all three downs, and could create a mismatch on running plays.
