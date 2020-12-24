Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed Williams (foot) won't be available to play Saturday against the Raiders, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Flores noted that Williams hasn't been shut down for the season, but at this stage, a return for the postseason looks to be the wideout's focus at this point rather than making it back for a Week 17 matchup with the Bills on Jan. 3. Since landing on injured reserve Nov. 11 with the foot injury, Williams has yet to resume practicing.