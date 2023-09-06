Mostert will be joined by backups De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (neck) -- both of whom practiced in full Wednesday -- as the Dolphins' backfield options for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chargers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Mostert still has a clear path to the lead role for Miami following the placement of Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on injured reserve, but the Dolphins having both Achane and Ahmed healthy could limit Mostert's potential to serve as a true workhorse. Of course, at age 31, Mostert can probably be utilized optimally without approaching double-digit touches. He still projects as the Dolphins' clear top back, but the distribution of opportunities between Achane and Ahmed remains uncertain. Ahmed's familiarity with Miami's system and strong training camp could give him the upper hand, but Achane, a rookie third-round pick, boasts the more intriguing skill set and has recent draft capital working in his favor.