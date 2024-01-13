Mostert (knee/ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs.

Mostert, who missed the Dolphins' last two regular-season games as he contended with knee and ankle issues, was deemed limited on the team's practice reports Tuesday through Thursday and approached the contest listed as questionable. With the running back's active status confirmed, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim his key role in a Miami backfield that figures to be busy, with extreme cold weather on tap for Saturday's matchup in Kansas City. In that context, barring any in-game limitations or setbacks, Mostert should make an impact in his return to the mix, with De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson, to a lesser degree, also available to handle their share of touches in the looming harsh playing conditions.