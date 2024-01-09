Mostert (knee/ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert missed the final two games of the regular season due to his pair of lower-body injuries. Even if he's cleared to play in Saturday's wild-card matchup with Kansas City, Mostert could find himself in a timeshare with rookie De'Von Achane, who has remained efficient as a runner (6.8 yards per carry) and receiver (5.8 yards per target) over the past two weeks while taking on a larger workload.