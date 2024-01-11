Mostert (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game in Kansas City, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert missed the Dolphins' last two games of the regular season due to his lower-body injuries, but head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism Thursday about the running back's chances of playing in the postseason opener, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. Even so, Mostert will be carrying a designation ahead of Saturday's 8 p.m. ET kickoff, after the Dolphins listed him as a limited participant on each of their three practice reports this week. When healthy this season, Mostert has served as the lead option out of the Miami backfield, but if available Saturday, he could have to settle for the smaller side of a timeshare with dynamic rookie De'Von Achane, who filled in capably as the No. 1 back over the past two weeks.