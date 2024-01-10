Mostert (knee/ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins didn't practice Tuesday and held a walk-through Wednesday, allowing Mostert to get consecutive 'LP' tags without actually doing much. His participation Thursday should be more meaningful, and he told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling good but isn't sure what will happen for Saturday's game at Kansas City, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Mostert also mentioned that both his ankle and knee injuries are factors, with neither considered more concerning than the other, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.