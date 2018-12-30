Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exits game with leg injury

Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a leg injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones sustained a leg injury during the third quarter of Sunday's contest. The veteran playmaker scored a pick-six to close out the first half, and would be a notable loss to Miami's secondary if he were unable to return. Cornell Armstrong will start at strong safety as long as Jones remains sidelined.

