Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Makes Week 11 return

Jones (chest/ribs) is active Week 11 against Buffalo.

Jones entered this contest with a "questionable" tag, but considering he was able to practice in full the last two days of the week, returning from a four-week absence was the most likely outcome. He'll resume his starting free safety role in the Miami secondary, and barring any setbacks, he should continue to serve as a useful IDP due to his regularly high tackle totals.

