Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Officially questionable

Jones (chest/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones closed out the week with two full practice sessions, and he appears to be trending toward retaking the field after a four-game absence. However, due to the tricky nature of Jones' injury -- a cracked rib -- he can't yet be considered a guarantee to suit up Week 11.

