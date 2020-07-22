Jones has not yet undergone his needed neck surgery due to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not plan to play in 2020, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

"If I play again is still in the air, but you know I feel like I got in and did everything I needed to do," Jones said. The 32-year-old was limited to four games in 2019 and released by the Dolphins earlier this offseason. He'll need to undergo neck surgery before being able to kick off what could be a lengthy recovery process, making the 2021 campaign likely his earliest possible date to return, should he choose to. If Jones instead opts to call it a career, he'll retire as second in Miami team history in terms of both career tackles and defensive touchdowns.