Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Practices without limitations

Jones (chest/ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jones has missed the last four games while nursing a cracked rib, and he now appears back to full health. All signs look to be pointing toward the veteran safety suiting up for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills, during which he stands to play his usual starting role.

