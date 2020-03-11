Play

Reshad Jones: Cut by Miami

The Dolphins informed Jones (undisclosed) on Wednesday that he'll be released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2010 fifth-round pick spent 10 seasons in Miami, highlighted by a 135-tackle, five-interception showing in 2015. Jones' name has often popped up in trade rumors the past couple of years, with injuries and disagreements with coaches playing a role in his decline from peak form. The 32-year-old safety was bothered by rib and chest injuries in 2019, eventually landing on injured reserve in November after playing just four games. The last few years have been bumpy, but Jones has the type of track record that should lead to another opportunity in a starting job. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have freed up $5.3 million in 2020 cap space to continue their rebuilding project.

