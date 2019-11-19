Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Six tackles in return

Jones produced six tackles during Sunday's 37-20 loss to Buffalo.

Making his return from a four-game absence, Jones logged 67 percent of the defensive snaps and parlayed that playing time into a handful of tackles. He should get even more playing time as he further distances himself from his chest and ribs injuries.

