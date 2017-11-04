The Dolphins activated Larsen (biceps) off injured reserve Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Larsen tore his bicep over the summer and was designated to return from IR earlier this week, allowing him to practice. The 30-year-old should provide some much needed help to the Dolphins' struggling offensive line, but it's unclear if he will immediately slide into a starting role against the Raiders on Sunday.

