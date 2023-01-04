Bridgewater, who was diagnosed with a dislocated right pinky finger after exiting last week's 23-21 loss to the Patriots, hasn't been ruled out from starting Sunday's regular-season finale with the Jets, though his playing status will depend on whether he can grip the ball well enough to comfortably and accurately throw the football, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins are proceeding with Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson as the team's options at quarterback this week with a playoff spot at stake, as head coach Mike McDaniel has already dismissed the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) starting Sunday even if the signal-caller clears the five-step protocol before the weekend. When healthy, Bridgewater has worked ahead of Thompson, but before being handed another starting nod, Bridgewater will need to prove during practices Wednesday through Friday that his finger injury isn't an issue. If Bridgewater fails to make enough progress as the week rolls along and isn't fit to start or dress as Thompson's backup, the Dolphins will likely elevate recent practice-squad signee Mike Glennon to step in as the understudy to Thompson.