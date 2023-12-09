Armstead (ankle) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Heraldreports.

Armstead sustained an ankle injury early in last Saturday's win over the Commanders. He was unable to practice Thursday but followed up with back-to-back limited sessions to end off the week. If Armstead is unable to suit up, Kion Smith or Kendall Lamm (back) are candidates to take over the starting left tackle spot for Monday's game.