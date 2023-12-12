Armstead (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Titans, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Armstead managed to log two limited practices this week after hurting his ankle last Sunday against Washington, but that won't be enough for him to take the field on Monday Night Football. Kendall Lamm will slide in as the Dolphins' starting left tackle against Tennessee in Armstead's place.
