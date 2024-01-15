Armstead could be considering retiring from the NFL this offseason, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Armstead played 10 games this year, which was his 11th season, missing time due to a quadriceps injury earlier in the season and later due to an ankle injury. The 32-year-old stated he never makes decisions immediately after the season and will take time to decide what's next. Despite the injuries, Armstead continues to play at a high level, including making his fifth Pro Browl team this season. Although, unlikely to be a deciding factor, it's worth noting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff product still has three years remaining on his current contract.