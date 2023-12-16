Armstead (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jets.
Armstead missed the Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the Titans after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Commanders. He was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week and has a chance to return to action Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Won't suit up Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Monday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Has chance to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves game with injury•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Listed as questionable•