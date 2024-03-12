Miami plans to restructure Armstead's contract, putting him in line to return for his 12th NFL season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Armstead was only able to play in 10 games during the 2023 season, but he will again be the Dolphins' starting left tackle going into the new year. When healthy, he protects the quarterback about as well as anyone in football.
