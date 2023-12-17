Armstead (ankle) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Armstead was able to close out the week with back-to-back limited practices after missing their Week 14 loss to the Titans. His ability to return to the field is great news for the Miami offensive line with the return of their starting left tackle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Could return versus New York•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Won't suit up Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Monday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Has chance to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves game with injury•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Suiting up Sunday•