Tagovailoa's top wide receiver options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be joined by Odell Beckham, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday,

Miami added offensive tackle Patrick Paul in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to help Tagovailoa stay upright, a key move following the departure of Robert Hunt to Carolina, but the team's only notable skill-position splashes were sixth-round wideout Malik Washington and fourth-round running back Jaylen Wright, both of whom are speedsters set to begin in depth roles. Adding an experienced veteran in the form of Beckham should finally provide Miami's offense with a reliable third starting wideout, something the team has lacked since coach Mike McDaniel's arrival in 2022. As Marcel Louis-Jacques notes, beyond the top tandem of Hill and Waddle no receiver has logged more than 32 catches or 417 yards in the McDaniel era. The arrival of Beckham, not to mention new tight end Jonnu Smith, promises to finally provide Tagovailoa with more reliable playmakers beyond his top two options.