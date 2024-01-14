Tagovailoa completed 20 of 39 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Dolphins' 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night. He also rushed three times for 25 yards.

Tagovailoa came into the game with plenty of questions hanging over him in terms of his ability to thrive in cold weather, and he unfortunately did little to dispel the narrative. The 2020 first-round pick bore little resemblance to the prolific passer he was most of his career-best season, one in which he set new personal bests with 4,624 passing yards, a 69.3 percent completion rate and 29 touchdowns across 17 games. Tagovailoa also put together five 300-yard efforts, including a 466-yard tally versus the Chargers in Week 1, and he'll now head into a pivotal offseason where a contract extension figures to be of utmost priority with the final year of his current deal looming in 2024.