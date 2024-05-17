Tagovailoa has reportedly missed most of Miami's team activities this offseason while negotiations on a potential contract extension continue, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier have both vocally supported the idea of Tagovailoa remaining with the Dolphins long-term, and an extension being penned this offseason, but it sounds like until that's official, the team may not have the quarterback's full participation. That said, Tagovailoa was confirmedly a participant in part of Miami's offseason workouts back in April, with Poupart noting that the team released videos of him throwing on multiple different days. There are no signs that Tagovailoa would consider skipping June's mandatory minicamp, and he himself has downplayed concerns about contract negotiations. As things currently stand, Tagovailoa is set to play out the 2024 season under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.