Coach Mike McDaniel said at OTAs that Tagovailoa, who continues to vie for a contract extension beyond his fifth-year option, has dropped between 10 and 15 pounds this offseason, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Tagovailoa has been an on-and-off participant at OTAs for Miami, but McDaniel made clear that his attendance schedule has been a non-issue. The quarterback added weight last offseason in order to protect himself, and coupled with training to reduce impact taken when falling to the ground, that allowed Tagovailoa to play a full 17-game slate for the first time in his NFL career. It appears that the signal-caller is now putting in the work to get more mobile while keeping the traits that have added to his durability, with McDaniel noting that Tagovailoa is looking "svelte." Both sides will continue negotiations on a hopeful multi-year extension, though Alain Poupart of SI.com notes that the possibility of Tagovailoa playing out the 2024 season on his fifth-year option can't be entirely dismissed.