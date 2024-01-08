Tagovailoa (quadriceps/shoulder) completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 173 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bills.

Tagovailoa started and ended Miami's nine offensive possessions with drive-killing interceptions as the Dolphins slid back into the final wild-card spot while the Bills crowned themselves as AFC East champs. The bulk of Tagovailoa's meager fantasy production came over the course of two methodical touchdown drives in the second quarter. Outside of that, every other offensive drive for the Dolphins ended in either a punt or an interception. Tagovailoa has now thrown four picks over his last two games, matching his total thrown over his previous eight contests combined. The Alabama product finishes the 2023 regular season completing 69 percent of his passes for a league-leading 4,624 passing yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tagovailoa will attempt to end his recent slump when the Dolphins visit the Chiefs on Saturday for the start of the playoffs.