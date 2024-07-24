Tagovailoa's practice participation at training camp will be limited amidst ongoing contract negotiations with the Dolphins, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa's current activity level at training camp is reminiscent of his participation during spring practices, when attended all of June minicamp but missed some time at OTAs. In Wednesday's practice, he participated fully in individual and 7-on-7 drills but only took two snaps in 11-on-11s. Coach Mike McDaniel said this situation is "very fluid," and that the team is "taking it day by day." This offseason, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence both signed massive extensions with their respective franchises, while elsewhere in the league Jordan Love and Dak Prescott are notable names also negotiating for new deals. The Dolphins thus have plenty of incentive to get an extension locked in for Tagovailoa quickly, both to get the quarterback back on the field and taking reps as soon as possible, and to avoid having to play catch-up in a rising QB market.