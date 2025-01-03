Tagovailoa (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa's listing on the Dolphins' final Week 18 practice report isn't a surprise after coach Mike McDaniel told Travis Wingfield of the team's official site on Friday that it's "unlikely that Tua will see any action" Sunday. McDaniel also spoke of Tagovailoa's particular injury. "I wouldn't say it's a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip," McDaniel relayed to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. Assuming Tagovailoa is among Miami's list of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, as expected, Tyler Huntley will earn a second start in a row.