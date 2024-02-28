Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he "absolutely" wants Tagovailoa to sign a contract extension this offseason, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The lefty is set to play out 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, after leading the league in yards per attempt in 2022 (8.9) and total passing yards in 2023 (4,624). Tagovailoa hasn't quite progressed to fantasy stardom despite his success, as he doesn't offer much in the way of rushing stats, missed four games in 2022 and then saw Miami RBs rush for 27 of the team's 57 TDs on offense in 2023. He still has a path to QB1 value, at least on the low end, throwing passes to WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in one of the NFL's best-designed offenses. Early reports suggest both team and player expect an extension to get done this offseason.