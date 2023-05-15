There are a lot of different ways to do tiers for Dynasty Fantasy Football. The two I struggle with are the value method, where you group guys you value similarly, and the archetype method, where you view guys who are similar Dynasty assets. This time of year, the value method is my favorite, if only because it helps establish trade partners, maybe even more clear than the trade chart itself. To see what I mean you only have to look at Tier 2 in the tiers below.

In Tier 2 you'll find eight running backs, ranging in age from the 21-year-old Jahmyr Gibbs to the soon-to-be 28-year-old Austin Ekeler. Christian McCaffrey and Breece Hall are in that same tier. A true contender should prefer McCaffrey and Ekeler in this tier -- they're projected to outscore Hall and Gibbs by more than 100 Fantasy points in 2023. A rebuilding team should be terrified of Ekeler and McCaffrey. And this is how trades are made...or at least how they should be.

Down in Tier 6, you'll see more rookies like Israel Abanikanda, Kendre Miller, and Tyjae Spears. You may prefer different names here, but this is where your favorite Round 2 running backs belong. There are still veteran, win-now options in their tier, but it's guys with much bigger question marks like Alvin Kamara and Samaje Perine. It may seem strange to see young presumed starters like Isiah Pacheco and Khalil Herbert in this tier, but the last few years haven't been kind to Day 3 running backs, even if they're early producers.

That warning applies to Dameon Pierce as well, but he's still a Tier 3 back for me. All the other backs in that tier have top-12 potential, maybe even top-12 expectations, but all the backs in that tier also have significant risk. The fact that you find that kind of risk in Tier 3 should be a reminder as to why I don't like to roster running backs unless I'm trying to win the league. They are too risky of an asset to hold over multiple years of rebuilding.

Here are my updated Dynasty tiers at running back: