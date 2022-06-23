At the tight end position, it doesn't take a lot to become Fantasy-relevant. And seemingly one or two guys come out of nowhere each year to post top-10 (or better) seasons. In Dynasty, if you don't have a surefire starting tight end, or even if you do in tight end-premium, this is the type of lightning-in-a-bottle that can round out a contending roster. Brevin Jordan and Gerald Everett are a pair of tight ends who are currently dirt cheap but could fill that role in 2022 and beyond.

Everett is likely the most familiar. After all, he was a pretty popular sleeper in 2021. And while he did set career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns last year, he also found himself on the waiver wire in most redraft leagues by the middle of the year. Everett simply couldn't earn enough target share on a Seahawks team that was dead last in offensive plays on top of being run-heavy as well. His new home should offer no such concern.

Last year the Chargers threw 674 passes and 110 of them went to Jared Cook or Donald Parham. While Everett isn't necessarily young (he'll turn 28 before the start of the season), he has more left in the tank than Cook and he's a more reliable target than Parham. Offseason buzz has Everett as a very big part of the Chargers' game plan and even 80 targets from Justin Herbert could make him a top-10 tight end this year. His Dynasty upside is probably lower than that, but he could absolutely jump a tier or two by mid-season.

Jordan has replaced Albert Okwuegbunam as the tight end who most stands out against consensus in my Dynasty rankings and tiers. Let's hope that changes in the same way it did with Okwuegbunam, with the industry deciding they actually like him more than I do.

The former fifth-round pick had an up-and-down rookie year. He didn't appear in a game until Week 8 but then scored three touchdowns in his next six games. He currently projects as the Texans starting tight end and Pep Hamilton has a long history of heavily involving his tight ends in the game plan. Often when we see a tight end emerge out of nowhere it's because of volume, and there's still no clear No. 2 in this passing game behind Brandin Cooks.

Jordan is tiered higher than Everett because he won't even turn 22 until July 16th. If you catch lightning in a bottle with him, his Dynasty value will skyrocket. In the short term, he's not as good of a bet as Everett, but he's cheaper and has more long-term appeal.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: