Okwuegbunam (hamstring) has been participating in the Eagles' team OTAs, Fran Duffy of Big News Network reports.

Okwuegbunam was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in late December, but he looks to be 100 percent ahead the 2024 season, his second campaign with the Eagles. The tight end appeared in four games with Philadelphia last year, failing to catch his only target. Okwuegbunam will likely operate in a depth role this season behind the likes of Dallas Goedert and newly-acquired C.J. Uzomah (knee).