Okwuegbunam (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old tight end was a late addition to the Eagles' injury report, as he popped up as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a hamstring issue. Even if Okwuegbunam is ready to play Sunday, there's still a chance he's inactive, as he's been a healthy scratch in each of the last three weeks.