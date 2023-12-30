The Eagles placed Okwuegbunam (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Okwuegbunam hasn't played since Week 13, though before this week his absences were due to coach's decision. He sprung up on Philadelphia's injury report Friday due to a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs. Okwuegbunam won't be eligible to return to action unless the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship Game.