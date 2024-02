Okwuegbunam (hamstring) signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Okwuegbunam spent the 2023 season in Philadelphia, but he was regularly a healthy inactive. In total, he suited up for only five contests and was on the field for 55 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps. Owuegbunam could see a slight uptick in his role in 2024, but he is very unlikely to make an impact on the stat sheet.