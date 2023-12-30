Okwuegbunam (hamstring) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.
Okwuegbunam originally received a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue, but Philadelphia will ultimately err on the side of caution. The depth tight end's next opportunity to suit up will come in the regular-season finale versus the Giants.
