Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Philadelphia's game versus the Seahawks on Monday.
Okwuegbunam will now be inactive for the second straight week since Dallas Goedert has returned from a forearm injury. Okwuegbunam has appeared in just four games this season and has yet to even be targeted.
More News
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Won't suit up versus Dallas•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: One target but no catches•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Sitting Thursday•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Not taking the field•
-
Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam: Dealt to Philly•
-
Albert Okwuegbunam: Being waived by Broncos•