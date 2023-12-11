Okwuegunam (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cowboys.
Okwuegunam played in the last four games as the backup tight end, but failed to catch a single pass over that span. Instead, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will handle the backup tight end duties behind Dallas Goedert.
