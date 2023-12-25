Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Giants.
Okwuegbunam is a healthy scratch for a third straight week, which coincides with the return of Dallas Goedert from injured reserve. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will be the backups behind Goedert again.
