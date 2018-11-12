Jeffery caught four passes (eight targets) for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas.

Tight end Zach Ertz stole the show from a receiving standpoint (14 catches for 151 yards and two scores), but it is worth noting that Jeffery still led all Philly wideouts with eight targets despite the debut of Golden Tate (four targets). The 28-year-old is the least-explosive of the starting receiver trio, but his strong hands and solid target share keep him in the conversation in most fantasy formats despite a couple of quiet games. Jeffery will look to bounce back in a contest against the Saints on Sunday that will probably carry one of the higher over/unders in Week 11.

