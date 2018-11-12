Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Gains 48 yards
Jeffery caught four passes (eight targets) for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas.
Tight end Zach Ertz stole the show from a receiving standpoint (14 catches for 151 yards and two scores), but it is worth noting that Jeffery still led all Philly wideouts with eight targets despite the debut of Golden Tate (four targets). The 28-year-old is the least-explosive of the starting receiver trio, but his strong hands and solid target share keep him in the conversation in most fantasy formats despite a couple of quiet games. Jeffery will look to bounce back in a contest against the Saints on Sunday that will probably carry one of the higher over/unders in Week 11.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Could get more open looks•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Kept in check in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone in loss to Panthers•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Multi-touchdown tally in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 39 yards versus Vikings•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Puts in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...