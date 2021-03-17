The Eagles released Jeffery on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jeffery's release had been set in stone for quite some time, given that he carried a $14 million salary cap hit for 2021. The 31-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, having logged just six catches for 115 yards and a score across seven games, all while battling injuries and suboptimal quarterback play. He'll now have to contend with a strong free agent receiver class, perhaps foreshadowing a situation wherein Jeffery is forced to settle for a prove-it deal at his next landing spot.