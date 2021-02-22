The Eagles plan to release Jeffery when the new league year begins March 17, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeffery's imminent release doesn't come as any sort of surprise, given that the soon-to-be 32-year-old carries a $14 million cap hit for 2021. He only suited up for seven games during an injury-riddled 2020 campaign, securing six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown, the lowest totals of his career. Jeffery hasn't put up a 1,000-yard season since 2014, and he's now logged back-to-back years with under 500 receiving yards. With plenty of big-name wideouts scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, Jeffrey seems unlikely to encounter a bidding war for his services.